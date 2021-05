Dos hombres arrestados en conexión con asesinato de Edward Medina

(NEXSTAR) – A 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe, modeled after one of her most famous scenes from “The Seven Year Itch,” is appropriately coming back to Palm Springs after a seven-year absence. But plenty of people in Palm Springs are a little too hot and bothered by the idea.

Forever Marilyn, the official name of the statue by American artist Seward Johnson, depicts Monroe in a white halterneck dress, the skirt of which is permanently suspended in the air, as if by the breeze of a subway train passing underneath, a la “The Seven Year Itch.” The statue had previously been displayed in downtown Palm Springs between 2012–2014, before being relocated for exhibitions in other parts of the country, and even Australia.