BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash that killed Bianca Flores.

Seated in a wheelchair, his right leg heavily bandaged, Iqbal Singh made his first court appearance since the Feb. 2 crash on Panama Lane. In addition to second-degree murder, he's charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and engaging in a speed contest.