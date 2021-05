Condado Kern conmemora día nacional de oración

Josh King and Renee Rucks – who have worked together for three years at a Bakersfield area school – teamed up to win $85,000 on the May 5 episode of the FOX competition series “Game of Talents.” They had to defeat – Deann and Erin - a team of teachers from Sacramento for the win.

Rucks said at the start of the episode that she wanted to show young people that they should be willing to step out of their comfort zones. Appearing on a game show is the last thing she ever thought she would do.