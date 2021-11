BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - The task to figure out if county districts will be redrawn came to an end Tuesday afternoon. The vote will now impact decisions and representation for the various communities in Kern County for the next 10 years.

In a 4 to 1 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez opposing the decision, supervisors adopted the map known as 'Draft Plan A3' that would leave districts largely the same. The other one that was discussed was "Draft Plan D" designed by the Equity Maps Coalition and the Dolores Huerta Foundation which would add a third Latino-majority district.