Le explotó un fuego artificial en la cara, ahora padre de familia local podría perder su ojo derecho

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 162 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 111,273 cases and 1,409 deaths. The department says 40,642 residents have recovered and 68,303 are presumed recovered. An additional 897 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 25 are in a hospital.