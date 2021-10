Ayuda para pagar rentas atrasadas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Superior Court judge has ordered a halt to issuing new oil and gas permits under an ordinance passed earlier this year until the court determines environmental issues have been addressed.

The ruling this week by Judge Gregory Pulskamp won't impact permits that have been issued since the ordinance passed March 9, but stops the county from reviewing and issuing more until he determines it complies with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements.