BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- GPS data helped officers locate a woman accused of causing a deadly crash on Stockdale Highway then fleeing the scene, police say in a newly-released report.

Police learned through GPS location data that Stephanie Heninger, 42, had been at the scene of the July 22 crash at Stockdale Highway and Don Hart Drive, according to a probable cause declaration. Deborah Ann Geneau, 65, died in the crash.