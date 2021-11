Arresto en Bakersfield de José Bello, buscado en conexión con homicidio en el Condado de Tulare.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A convicted sex offender charged with luring a 5-year-old girl from a campsite near Lake Isabella pleaded no contest Friday to kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child.

David Barrera, 63, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11 after entering the no-contest pleas in exchange for the dismissal of four other felonies, according to court records.