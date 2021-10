Anuncio sobre el agua potable en Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall showers are anticipated for the upcoming weekend in Kern County. It's important to be prepared when hitting the roads.

Light showers are expected after 1 a.m. on Saturday and the first big rainmaker is expected to arrive on Sunday, according to 17 News weather forecasters. The valley can expect between .05 to 1.00 possible inches of rain this weekend. There is also a winter storm watch in effect through Monday at 11 p.m. in the valley. A flash flood warning is in effect through Monday at 11 p.m. that will affect the Kern River Valley. Bakersfield can possibly see more than an inch of rain.