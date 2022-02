Alguacil de Kern se defiende de acusaciones por parte de Organización ACLU.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of killing a man whose body was found near Lamont in 2020 appeared in court Monday to face charges including first-degree murder.

Dion Thomas, 20, had his arraignment postponed to Feb. 23. In addition to murder, he's charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.