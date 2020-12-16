987 nuevos casos de COVID-19 reportados hoy miércoles, lista de contagios por código postal

Los siguientes son los casos COVID-19 reportados por ciudades y áreas según los datos compilados por los funcionarios de salud pública del Condado de Kern. La información contiene la población, el número de casos positivos, el número de pacientes que se han recuperado y la cantidad de casos donde se presume “recuperados”.

Código PostalUbicaciónPoblaciónCasosRecuperadosPosibles recuperados
—–Unknown2482763
93203arvin22,4711832757481
93205bodfish1,5933433
93206buttonwillow2,0441555850
93215delano55,84545871262897
93220edison31393
93222pine mountain club1,4201751
93224fellows402821
93225frazier park5,3191011816
93226glennville19543
93238kernville1,40832115
93240lake isabella6,9601262221
93241lamont16,9691345573385
93243lebec1,7092585
93249lost hills2,2641375534
93250mcfarland15,5231422500401
93251mckittrick243100
93252maricopa3,18843814
93255onyx70740
93263shafter20,7101979782500
93268taft17,620826192157
93276tupman1591012
93280wasco27,5522735727597
93283weldon2,0861834
93285wofford heights1,7233677
93287woody74211
93301bakersfield12,345880291225
93304bakersfield50,78733491296888
93305bakersfield39,1142285921624
93306bakersfield70,208497819651248
93307bakersfield84,948657426001887
93308bakersfield54,0422247830573
93309bakersfield60,89334991343923
93311bakersfield44,8622537908584
93312bakersfield59,3592754984585
93313bakersfield51,245401614541004
93314bakersfield26,9921552520310
93501mojave5,0631403316
93505california city13,4456499042
93516boron2,4253384
93518caliente9951011
93519cantil2800
93523edwards16831116
93524edwards16810
93527inyokern1,8521926
93528johannesburg12400
93531keene4221341
93554randsburg14310
93555ridgecrest34,0755336569
93560rosamond20,797813176124
93561tehachapi34,2712022829212

