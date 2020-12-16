987 nuevos casos de COVID-19 reportados hoy miércoles, lista de contagios por código postal

Los siguientes son los casos COVID-19 reportados por ciudades y áreas según los datos compilados por los funcionarios de salud pública del Condado de Kern. La información contiene la población, el número de casos positivos, el número de pacientes que se han recuperado y la cantidad de casos donde se presume “recuperados”.
|Código Postal
|Ubicación
|Población
|Casos
|Recuperados
|Posibles recuperados
|—–
|Unknown
|—
|248
|27
|63
|93203
|arvin
|22,471
|1832
|757
|481
|93205
|bodfish
|1,593
|34
|3
|3
|93206
|buttonwillow
|2,044
|155
|58
|50
|93215
|delano
|55,845
|4587
|1262
|897
|93220
|edison
|313
|9
|3
|–
|93222
|pine mountain club
|1,420
|17
|5
|1
|93224
|fellows
|402
|8
|2
|1
|93225
|frazier park
|5,319
|101
|18
|16
|93226
|glennville
|195
|4
|3
|–
|93238
|kernville
|1,408
|32
|11
|5
|93240
|lake isabella
|6,960
|126
|22
|21
|93241
|lamont
|16,969
|1345
|573
|385
|93243
|lebec
|1,709
|25
|8
|5
|93249
|lost hills
|2,264
|137
|55
|34
|93250
|mcfarland
|15,523
|1422
|500
|401
|93251
|mckittrick
|243
|10
|0
|–
|93252
|maricopa
|3,188
|43
|8
|14
|93255
|onyx
|707
|4
|0
|–
|93263
|shafter
|20,710
|1979
|782
|500
|93268
|taft
|17,620
|826
|192
|157
|93276
|tupman
|159
|10
|1
|2
|93280
|wasco
|27,552
|2735
|727
|597
|93283
|weldon
|2,086
|18
|3
|4
|93285
|wofford heights
|1,723
|36
|7
|7
|93287
|woody
|74
|2
|1
|1
|93301
|bakersfield
|12,345
|880
|291
|225
|93304
|bakersfield
|50,787
|3349
|1296
|888
|93305
|bakersfield
|39,114
|2285
|921
|624
|93306
|bakersfield
|70,208
|4978
|1965
|1248
|93307
|bakersfield
|84,948
|6574
|2600
|1887
|93308
|bakersfield
|54,042
|2247
|830
|573
|93309
|bakersfield
|60,893
|3499
|1343
|923
|93311
|bakersfield
|44,862
|2537
|908
|584
|93312
|bakersfield
|59,359
|2754
|984
|585
|93313
|bakersfield
|51,245
|4016
|1454
|1004
|93314
|bakersfield
|26,992
|1552
|520
|310
|93501
|mojave
|5,063
|140
|33
|16
|93505
|california city
|13,445
|649
|90
|42
|93516
|boron
|2,425
|33
|8
|4
|93518
|caliente
|995
|10
|1
|1
|93519
|cantil
|28
|0
|0
|–
|93523
|edwards
|168
|31
|11
|6
|93524
|edwards
|168
|1
|0
|–
|93527
|inyokern
|1,852
|19
|2
|6
|93528
|johannesburg
|124
|0
|0
|–
|93531
|keene
|422
|13
|4
|1
|93554
|randsburg
|143
|1
|0
|–
|93555
|ridgecrest
|34,075
|533
|65
|69
|93560
|rosamond
|20,797
|813
|176
|124
|93561
|tehachapi
|34,271
|2022
|829
|212