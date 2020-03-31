76 Casos confirmados de Covid-19 en el Condado Kern para las 5PM, Lunes 30 de Marzo.

KGET 17
by: Norma Ontiveros-Gaspar, Telemundo Valle Central
FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Son las últimas cifras recibidas del Departamento de Salud de Kern.
Un aumento de casi 26 desde esta mañana.
Una residente de Delano ha sido la única víctima fatal del virus hasta este momento.