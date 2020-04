Newsom consideraría ofrecer ayuda económica a inmigrantes indocumentados

Oralia Sandoval, center, holds her son Benjamin, 6, as she participates in an Immigrants Day of Action rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed offering government-funded health care benefits to immigrant adults ages 19 to 25 who are living in the country illegally. State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, has proposed a bill to expand that further to include seniors age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)