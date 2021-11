Negocio reconoce a los veteranos en Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Veterans Day Parade made a triumphant return to the streets of Bakersfield for the first time since 2019. Thousands of Kern residents flocked to downtown Bakersfield to celebrate the brave men and women who dedicated themselves to defending our nation. The American Legion organized the march, after spending a year sidelined by the pandemic.

Local leaders like State Senator Shannon Grove, Mayor Karen Goh, and Congressman Kevin McCarthy cheered on the crowd … while our Jim Scott MC'd. At 101 years old, World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Bob Berman served as the Grand Marshall of the parade.