Mascota de la semana: conozca a Sabrina

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Being an identical twin has its advantages, especially during the playful days of youth and young adulthood. There can be a flip side to that fun, however, as two identical twins from Bakersfield, 33 years old, learned recently after they ran into some problems on social media associated with their identical twinness.

It started when the Facebook account of Natalie Wilkins, the older of the two sisters by two minutes, was hacked by an unknown party, who changed the email address, phone number and password associated with her account. She tried to restore her account by switching to a different email address, but Facebook responded by disabling it altogether.