Mascota de la semana: conozca a Noel

Alcoholism would appear at first glance to be the dominating element in the new Freeform series “Single Drunk Female.” The word “drunk” is in the title of the new cable offering slated to launch at 10 p.m. Jan. 20 on the cable channel.

A young woman’s battle with a serious drinking problem will certainly serve as the foundation for the show. Sofia Black-D’Elia plays Samantha Fink, a 20-something who has a public flame-out at a New York media company. The young woman is given the option to either sober up or go to jail.