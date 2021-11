Mascota de la semana: conozca a Benny

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Condors and United Way of Kern County are teaming up for the return of a favorite Bakersfield tradition -- the Teddy Bear Toss.

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday at the Condors and San Diego Gulls match-up. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena.