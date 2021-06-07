La Gran Final de la CONCACAF Nations League México contra USA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is celebrating Pride Month with a special edition of Art After Dark on June 24.

The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the museum, located at 1930 R Street. BMoA says it is celebrating the creativity and self-expression of the LGTBQ+ community. There will be live performances and DJ sets throughout the evening. Festive dress is encouraged. Attendees will also get a chance to participate in a collaborative art project. Justin Salinas of Cake It With Justin will emcee the event.