Inaguran Sendero al aire libre en Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man has been acquitted of murder and instead found guilty of manslaughter for fatally stabbing a woman during a fight in East Bakersfield.

A jury found Leonard Herring not guilty of murder and attempted murder and convicted him of voluntary manslaughter. Herring, 47, had faced a life term if convicted of murder but now faces 13 years, said Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang.