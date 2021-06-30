Highland Softball campeones del Valle y del Estado

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff Donny Youngblood released new details about an an officer-involved shooting last May in Wasco that left one man dead. This comes after the department released body camera of this shooting on Monday, along with footage of five other shootings that happened last year. Deputies were called to Wasco's 16th Street for a report of a stabbing. Video shows three deputies entering an apartment building, finding 21-year-old Daniel Gomez attacking two woman in a bathroom. KCSO says were three children in the home at the time. During the nearly 10-minute body cam video, deputies are heard virtually begging Gomez to not make them shoot. Deputies can be heard saying, "put the knife down, do it for your kids."

17 News asked Sheriff Donny Youngblood deputies fired when, in the video, it didn't appear that Gomez lunged at anyone.