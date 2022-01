Hermanos muertos en accidente por conductora presuntamente bajo la influencia, reciben ‘despedida final’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Dozens of community members joined the families of JJ Malone and Caylee Brown to bid them farewell after they were struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver last month.

Emotions began to run high Friday morning at Canyon Hills Church where Pastor Robin Robinson led the celebration of life, starting the ceremony with words that remembered both siblings.

“JJ liked anything that had to do with the outdoors,” said Pastor Robinson. "There is more beyond this for this family, and the tragedy of what happened we cannot even begin to fathom how that feels."

The faith leader has been one of the many in the community supporting the family following the tragic Dec. 8 deaths of both siblings.