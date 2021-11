Garcia Mexican Grill expande su menú para Día de los Muertos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Governor Newsom announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Thursday to help promote projects and financing opportunities for "multi-billion infrastructure improvements" in California according to the Governor's Press Office.

According to Governor Newsom this partnership is apart of the continued "efforts of the Biden-Harris Task Force on Supply Chain Disruptions." In a press release Newsom stated “California’s ports and infrastructure system is key to the country’s supply chain. Thanks to our collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration, this innovative federal-state partnership will help us fast-track those projects that will make our ports and infrastructure even more efficient...this partnership will help us jumpstart and support multiple infrastructure projects to improve our supply chain, making sure goods get to where they need to go faster, cheaper, and in a more environmentally-friendly manner.”