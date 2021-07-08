El boxeador local de Bakersfield, Miguel Contreras, pelea por DAZN este 9 de Julio

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Officials expect a raging wildfire season, as the state's wildfires are outpacing last year's record-breaking season. One fire erupted this morning in Tehachapi … and the cause is somewhat ironic. First responders were called to the so-called Arosa Fire at about 9:00 Thursday morning. Josey Brooks lives next to the area that burned.

"I never thought that I would have a fire right next door," said Josey Brooks, a Tehachapi resident. "Just coming in and seeing all the smoke, we were really scared, hoping nothing would burn down."