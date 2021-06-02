Dolor de cóxis: ¿cómo aliviarlo? – El Dr. José Reyes habla sobre tratamientos para el dolor

(NEXSTAR) – This isn’t the first instance of beer being offered as an incentive to get vaccinated, but it’s definitely the largest.

Anheuser-Busch has announced plans to give free beer to Americans over the age of 21 on the condition that 70% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4. The giveaway, which is part of White House-backed campaign, comes as President Joe Biden plans to announce a “month of action” to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.