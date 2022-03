McFarland High School teacher remembered at emotional …

Parents of Trevor Reed speak with Pres. Biden to …

McCarthy puts heat on Biden and Newsom for soaring …

Greater Bakersfield Chamber inducts Rick Jhaj as …

Electric vehicles looking better as gas prices soar, …

KCSO releases body camera video from officer-involved …

KCSO releases video of February deadly officer-involved …

Is your Tinder hookup a crook?

Valley Montessori Academy holding donation drive …

How to score free Eggo waffles

House candidate in hot water over rape comment