Clima de Bakersfield 7 de enero

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It took the Fox Theater 91 years to celebrate its 90th birthday, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, but its supporters aren’t taking a break. They’ve got plans for the old majestic movie house and concert venue: the silent film-era sound of a movie-house organ.

The Fox Theater Foundation has spent years and thousands and thousands of dollars to bring back the look of the old classic theater. Now it’s embarking on a new venture. Theater manager Matt Spindler would like to bring to the Fox a classic Wurlitzer organ – the kind that used to provide the soundtrack for silent movies back in the 1920s, before talkies became technologically and economically feasible. Spindler says the addition of an organ would be a huge step in the continuing efforts to restore the grand dame. But the foundation will have to compromise.