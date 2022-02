BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Michael Scallion, the inmate who walked away from a Bakersfield community reentry program over the weekend, was arrested Monday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials said they arrested Scallion, 34, just before 7 p.m. at an apartment complex. He was arrested without incident and taken to North Kern State Prison.