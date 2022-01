Clima de Bakersfield 27 de enero

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year's primary election is less than six months out, and the Central Valley has some of the most competitive races in the state.

When it comes to the often polarizing midterms, there is one issue on which both political parties seem to agree: the importance of getting voters to the polls, or nowadays, the mailbox. But Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said the success of that, can vary greatly by district.