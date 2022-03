Sacramento resident moving to Bakersfield to challenge …

Bakersfield weather forecast March 25

Shots fired stemming from fight at SW Bakersfield …

More on California gas prices

Pet of the Week: Prince

Local sushi chef has vegan style

Premature baby left on hood of car in Mansfield: …

Cyber safety expert on White House warning

Chick-Fil-A to turn used cooking oil into fuel

Bakersfield weather forecast March 25

BC to hold celebration of life for Jack Hernandez