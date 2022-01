BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Omicron symptoms can trick us into thinking we have a common cold. That's why so many are rushing to get tested and now the federal government is shipping some peace of mind.

Millions of Americans are rushing to log on to the federal website (www.covidtest.gov) since yesterday to claim their share of FREE at-home testing kits up for grabs.

"People are constantly wondering if they've been exposed or infected,” said Dr. Olga Meave, Chief Medical Officer at Clinica Sierra Vista.

In about 12 days, millions of Americans will open their mailboxes to find at-home testing kits inside.