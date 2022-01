BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live. Thousands of people gave back to Kern County animal rescue groups and animal shelters on Monday in honor of the late Betty White.

It's all a part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge -- where people donate at least $5 to local animal shelters in their community on Jan. 17, what would've been Betty White's 100th birthday. The challenge is gaining steam on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.