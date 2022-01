BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is asking Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about the riot, according to NBC News.

McCarthy said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel “is not conducting a legitimate investigation.”