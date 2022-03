Bakersfield weather forecast March 10

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered …

‘I am innocent. I am not suicidal’: Jussie Smollett …

WATCH: Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, …

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered …

DUI victim’s family mourning yet another loss of …

Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 10, 2022

50 years after his father was lost at sea, a former …

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

Brooklyn woman says Uber Eats driver took her dog …

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, …