Clima con Candy Cáceres 08/2/21

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- August is National Family Fun Month and as your kids prepare to head back to the classroom, you may be looking for a couple more activities to keep everyone busy.

If you've never been to the Kern County Museum, it is a trip through history. You can see Merle Haggard's childhood home, early day logging vehicles and more. And if this isn't your first time, there is more to be explored. The museum has been working hard amid the pandemic to add more to the 16 acre property. This go around, expect to see upgrades to some structures, a redo of the Children's Discovery Museum and the addition of the transportation exhibit, a 16-thousand square foot building housing some amazing vehicles. And if you're a fan of neon signs, you'll see a whole lot more.