SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) -- Californians were split when it came to deciding if the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for students and teachers in public schools, a new poll shows.

The exclusive new statewide poll of more than 1,000 registered voters, which has a margin of error of +/-2.9%, found 52% of Californians support a vaccine mandate for middle school and high school students age 12 and older, as cases have nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks. But not far behind, 49% of respondents said it should not be mandatory.