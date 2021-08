Candy Cáceres: Miss California 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- You’ve heard of revenge of the nerds -- computer geeks who become cool once school’s out. Well, there’s nothing nerdy about the newest digitally driven business on 18th Street. If a company can have a personality, Bitwise Industries is an extrovert -- and one of the cool kids.

It’s written all over its face: Bitwise’s psychedelic exterior practically jumps out and introduces itself. But on Wednesday the company showed off its inside too.