Bertha Magaña propietario de Magaña Farms hizo realidad sus sueños

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield College has named an interim president following Sonya Christian's recent selection as the next chancellor of the Kern Community College District.

The college's vice president of student affairs, Zav Dadabhoy, will serve as interim president until a permanent selection is made, according to BC. He has worked at BC since 2012, overseeing student support programs such as counseling, career services, financial aid and athletics.