BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a waiting line for renting an apartment is longer than a line at Chick-Fil-A during a lunch rush hour…well that says something about the affordable housing crunch here in Kern County.

Construction has just been completed on 12 new affordable housing units in Bakersfield on L Street.

Margaret Ruiz was one of the lucky 12 who got an apartment. She has been waiting in line for over a year.But that wait is finally over. She signed on the dotted line and all that wait paid off.