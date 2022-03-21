Sponsored Content by: Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections® began with multi-generational potato farmers who recognized an opportunity to expand the potato category to meet the busy consumer’s preference for simpler, convenient meals.

Today, the Tasteful Selections® brand is the leader of this unique potato category. We pioneered bite-size potatoes as a convenient source of nutrition, flavor versatility and variety for everyday meals.

Before Tasteful Selections® became a leader and pioneer in the category, bite-size potatoes played a special role with the Bender family. As potato farmers from Nebraska, my Bob & Nathen Bender would pick out the small potatoes after each harvest and take them home by the bucket full. With great flavor and quick cook times, the family looked forward to having these flavorful bites to pair with their meals.

Bob Bender knew that these bite-size potatoes could inspire meals for more than just his own, so he started his venture of expanding the potato category.

Pairing with growers across the country and the world, he expanded his knowledge of planting, growing and harvesting. Through this, he discovered our bite-size potatoes thrived in fields throughout the Southwest and thus we moved to California to make our bite-size dreams, a big-time reality.Tasteful Selections state-of-the-art growing, production, and storage facilities are located in Arvin, CA (south of Bakersfield) in an area known for its rich farmland and year-round growing seasons.

Owning the entire planting, growing, harvesting and packaging process ensures our high standards of quality, flavor, freshness, size uniformity and best practices for sustainability are maintained.

