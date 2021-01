Three-Way Chevrolet wants to be a driving force in tackling hunger in our community. Help us stock our local food bank by stopping by the Three-Way Chevrolet showroom at 4501 Wible Road from now through January 31 to make a non-perishable food or monetary donation. The total monetary donation will be matched by Three-Way Chevrolet! (up to $5,000). Proceeds will benefit the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Together we can Tackle Hunger in Kern County!