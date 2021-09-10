Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures-Disneyland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A vacant structure in East Bakersfield burned Friday morning, marking at least the third time the structure has caught fire, according to Bakersfield Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said the department received multiple calls about 6:45 a.m. reporting a structure burning in the 1400 block of Monterey Street. Firefighters knocked down the blaze, preventing it from spreading to an occupied apartment complex to the east.