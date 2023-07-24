MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette was back on the road for his Sunrise Adventures. This time he features what to see and do Mammoth Lakes.

But this year is a little different. Yes, it’s July but there is still snow in the mountains.

The snowmelt continues and waterfalls continue to flow, attracting many to Mammoth this summer. The Napier family from Tehachapi makes the trip each year.

“Mammoth holds a special place for our family,” Tyler Napier said. “Every year it typically signifies the end of the summer for us.”

The family sets up at Camp High Sierra. The Napiers do some glamping — a nice camper and kitchen is all they need to have fun with family and friends.