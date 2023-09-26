LAKE HAVASU, AZ (KGET) — Back on the road and arriving to the Nautical Beach front resort in stunning Lake Havasu it’s about four and a half hours from Bakersfield just over the Arizona boarder. The Nautical offers beach side rooms, space to bring the boat and beach access for the kids.

“We are the only beach front resort um in all of Arizona actually um it’s the only one you can boat right up to um others have that access just the beach front access which is unique,” said Nautical Beach Resort office manager, Megan Ramsey.

The property is surrounded by water and beautiful views. They have a coffee shop a place to grab your Havasu swag and the turtle grill that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can also grab a drink and make your way to the large infinity pool that overlooks the cove.

“It’s my first time out here so it’s actually is nice, love it, all the boats out here I’ll for sure come back,” according to Las Vegas resident Eric.

Eric was loving the jet skies, but for those not so adventurous the resort also offers a tiki tour. A fun way to explore Havasu with all your family and friends.

“We get a beautiful view of the lake we will see the London bridge, the California side, as well as, the Arizona side and potential wildlife spotting’s, as well as, some of the creatures on the water as well in there boats,” explained tiki tour guide Greyson Brady.

Tiki tours run daily and are located at the nautical resort marina.

If you’re visiting a lake you know water sports are a major draw, some of these boats have a price tag of $400,000. Unless I win the lottery that’s a no go for me. But I did make my way down to the nautical watersports center where it’s a little more affordable.

Nathan Kelter of Nautical Watersports Center said, “We offer a wide range of vessels between ski boats, deck boats, pontoons and tritoons and jet skies.”

Once you take to the water, you will see why they call this Arizona’s playground. The lake stretches 45 miles long, three miles across and at it’s deepest point 90 feet.

What I love about Havasu is it’s surrounded by mountains and the city of Havasu is right there at the waters edge.

I charted my journey on the lake today, taking in the red rocks and canyons that line Havasu. After about a 45 minute boat ride, I made it to Parker Dam. Just below that concrete structure is the Colorado river.

The dam was built in the 1930’s and helps keep about 600,000 acre feet of water in Havasu, this is similar to Lake Isabella in Kern County, giving ample space for the hundred’s of boats that come here each day.

“This place grows and grows there is no doubt about it every summer more and more boats more memories being made. Lake Havasu city is a very special place,” said Havasu resident Eric Sacksteder.

After a long day exploring the lake and the Nautical Beach Resort it was time to take in the sunset and call it a night.