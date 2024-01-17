BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ryan Beckwith, owner of A3 Sports Performance in Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise anchor Maddie Janssen for another edition of Move with Maddie, this week addressing movement when navigating pain.

Whether your simply feeling soreness or a more structural issue, there are ways you can continue to move that will help and not hurt, even helping to reduce your risk of causing injury by building up small muscles to improve balance and control.

Beckwith specifically spoke about lower back pain, which is a common area of pain for many adults. Elongating muscles through simple movements can go a long way.