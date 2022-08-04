BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A quick and delicious meal made with feta cheese or Trader Joe’s frozen spinach artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, a sliced shallot, smashed garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper, basil and thyme. Shrimp or chicken may also be added as desired. Ten minutes to make, 30 to bake!

Recipe:

  • Trader Joes frozen spinach-artichoke dip
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Olive oil
  • Salt, pepper
  • Fresh or dried basil and thyme
  • Garlic, smashed or minced
  • Shallots, sliced

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Put the spinach artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, seasonings and fresh herbs into a baking dish.
  • Smash garlic and toss into the baking dish with shallots.
  • Bake for 30 minutes..
  • Stir in optional chicken, shrimp, tofu or any other extra roasted veggies if desired.
  • Serve over spaghetti or crusty bread
  • Enjoy!