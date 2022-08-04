BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A quick and delicious meal made with feta cheese or Trader Joe’s frozen spinach artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, a sliced shallot, smashed garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper, basil and thyme. Shrimp or chicken may also be added as desired. Ten minutes to make, 30 to bake!

Recipe:

Trader Joes frozen spinach-artichoke dip

Cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt, pepper

Fresh or dried basil and thyme

Garlic, smashed or minced

Shallots, sliced

Directions: