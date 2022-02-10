Sunrise Super Bowl recipe: Vegetarian meatballs and BBQ sauce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, 17 News at Sunrise will be sharing their favorite recipes. Today Chief Forecast Kevin Charette shared his recipe for vegetarian meatballs and BBQ sauce.
Plant base meatballs:
- Two 12oz packages of impossible meat
- 1tsp of oregano, basil, garlic salt
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and roll them into balls. Preheat oven to 375 and then bake for 30 minutes.
BBQ Sauce:
- One 18oz jar of grape jelly
- One 18oz jar of sweet baby rays bbq sauce
Directions: Heat on stovetop until combined and then transfer to crockpot with meatballs, heat the meatballs in the sauce until hot.