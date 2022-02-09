Sunrise Super Bowl recipe: Firecrackers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, 17 News at Sunrise will be sharing their favorite recipes. Today Alex Fisher shared one of his favorite family recipes for the big match-up, “Firecrackers” served with whipped cream cheese.

Ingredients:

  • 2 sleeves of saltene crackers
  • 1 package of ranch seasoning
  • 3/4 cup of vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon pepper flakes

Directions:

Put crackers and other ingredients in a large Ziploc bag combine ingredients and shake well. Serve with cream cheese of choice.

