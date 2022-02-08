Sunrise Super Bowl recipe: Bacon onion dip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, 17 News at Sunrise will be sharing their favorite recipes. Today Maddie Janssen shared one of her favorites for the big match-up, Giada De Laurentiis’ bacon onion dip recipe.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
4 ounces double-smoked slab bacon, diced small
1 large onion, diced small
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
Directions:
Saute bacon in olive oil until crispy. Remove the bacon. Add the onions and salt to the pan and cook slowly in the bacon fat, stirring often, until deeply caramelized, about 15 minutes. Add onions to a bowl with bacon and allow to cool. Stir in yogurt and chives.