BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s pi day, in honor of the mathematical ratio 3.14, Maddie Janssen shares her Grandpa Jack’s lemon meringue pie recipe in another installment of Sunrise Recipes.

Ingredients:

-Start with a baked pie shell.

-Maddie used a gluten free crust.

-2 cups of almond flour, 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup and a little bit of salt.

-Cut it all together with a pastry cutter and then lightly press it into your pie plate. Bake it at 350 degrees until golden brown.

Directions:

-Squeese 1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice, and grate about a tablespoon of fresh lemon zest.

-Separate three egg.

-Mix 1/12 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of corn starch with a whisk, very well, in a pot.

-Then add 1 1/2 cup of water and whisk. Put over medium heat and stir until it comes to a boil. Boil for one minute.

-Remove from heat and slowly add a very small amount to the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Continue to add small amounts to the yolks to heat up. Then add all of yolk mixture to the pot and mix well.

-Put back on heat and boil for one minute.

-Remove from heat, add juice and zest and 3 tablespoons of butter. Mix well, add to baked pie shell.

-Top with meringue and brown under broiler.