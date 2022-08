Friday on Sunrise Maddie shared a no-bake cookie recipe for those days when it’s too hot to turn on the oven.

No-bake peanut butter cornflake cookies

1 cup corn syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla

pinch of salt

6 cups cornflakes

Over medium heat, combine corn syrup, sugar and peanut butter. Cook while stirring constantly until just barely boiling. Turn off heat, add salt, vanilla and cornflakes. Stir to combine. Drop in spoonfuls on wax or parchment paper to cool and harden.